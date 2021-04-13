ERn Financial LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ERn Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,061,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $272.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.70 and a 200 day moving average of $248.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $272.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

