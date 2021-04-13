ERn Financial LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $90.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average of $76.53.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

