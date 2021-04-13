ERn Financial LLC Sells 1,959 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

