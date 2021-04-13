ERn Financial LLC Sells 328 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ERn Financial LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $378.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $249.38 and a 1 year high of $378.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

