ERn Financial LLC Sells 634 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ERn Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $413.15 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.29 and a 12 month high of $413.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

