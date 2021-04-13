ERn Financial LLC Sells 7,332 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.8% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $3,642,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.8% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

