ERn Financial LLC Sells 972 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,306,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,059,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,244 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,036,000 after buying an additional 54,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $223.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.81 and a 52-week high of $231.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

