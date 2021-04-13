Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $13,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,954.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $7.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.71. The company had a trading volume of 704,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of -101.36 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.61.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carvana by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after acquiring an additional 297,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Carvana by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,807,000 after acquiring an additional 114,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Carvana by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,656 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,457,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

