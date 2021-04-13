Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $13,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,954.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $7.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.71. The company had a trading volume of 704,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of -101.36 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.61.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.
CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Read More: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.