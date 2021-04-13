ESBC (ESBC) Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, ESBC has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $710,042.54 and $78,638.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,216,420 coins and its circulating supply is 26,937,086 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

