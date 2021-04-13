Essentia (ESS) Price Down 31.6% Over Last Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $14.97 million and approximately $900,101.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00053564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00084169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.01 or 0.00622779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00033217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00039417 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

