Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 879,348 shares.The stock last traded at $24.03 and had previously closed at $24.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 27,794 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,499,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

