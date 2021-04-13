Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EPRT. Raymond James upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,759,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,098. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,815 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,904,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,815,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,382,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

