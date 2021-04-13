Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Essentra in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essentra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
About Essentra
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
