Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Essentra in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essentra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

FLRAF stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Essentra has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of -0.49.

About Essentra

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

