ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC reduced its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.32% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $872,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $72.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.