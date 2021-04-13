Ethbox (EBOX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $619,128.00

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Ethbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethbox has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Ethbox has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $619,128.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00067737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.00258749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.83 or 0.00667681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,163.09 or 0.99505042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.20 or 0.00910874 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00019988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ethbox Profile

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,407,644 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official

Buying and Selling Ethbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

