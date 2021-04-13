Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $172,510.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 103.4% against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $63,945.05 and approximately $172,510.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00059782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00088589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.61 or 0.00639877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00038984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00031751 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,016 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

