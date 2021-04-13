Ethereum Yield (ETHY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,853.00

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $489,311.40 and approximately $20,853.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for approximately $4.89 or 0.00007734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00055679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00087458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.83 or 0.00631964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00032232 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00038917 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars.

