EtherGem (EGEM) One Day Volume Tops $5,969.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EtherGem has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $877,546.58 and $5,969.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

