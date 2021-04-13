Ethverse (ETHV) One Day Volume Hits $107,686.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Ethverse has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $107,686.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00068589 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003407 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000081 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 122.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,995,106 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

