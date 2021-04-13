Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2,878.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,121 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.09.

Shares of ETSY opened at $218.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 121.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,877,770 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

