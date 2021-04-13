Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.09.

Shares of ETSY traded up $6.23 on Tuesday, reaching $224.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.46, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,877,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,263,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

