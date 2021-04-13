Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.38.

EURN has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, ING Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

