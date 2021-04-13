Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Down 84.8% in March

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETCMY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCMY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

