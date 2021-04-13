eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Shares Down 1%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) shares dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07). Approximately 1,956,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,656,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.07).

The firm has a market cap of £13.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.81.

Get eve Sleep alerts:

In other news, insider Cheryl Calverley purchased 87,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,263.14 ($6,876.33).

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for eve Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eve Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.