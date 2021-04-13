Evedo Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.14 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Evedo has a total market cap of $10.14 million and $12.63 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00053472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00084410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.01 or 0.00623127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00033301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00039990 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,423,277 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

