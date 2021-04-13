Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.62.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $176.83. The stock had a trading volume of 140,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,441. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.31.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

