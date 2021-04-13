Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.59.

DASH stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.47. 85,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,124. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.20.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

