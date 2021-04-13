Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 195.11% from the company’s current price.

LBPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. 26,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,798. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

