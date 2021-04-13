Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s current price.

PINS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.03. 215,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,602,406. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of -131.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. Pinterest has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $5,133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 23,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $1,960,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,667 shares of company stock valued at $68,161,456 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after acquiring an additional 159,334 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 491,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after acquiring an additional 38,345 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Pinterest by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.