Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $308.86. The company had a trading volume of 898,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,613,586. Facebook has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.83.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,414,381 shares of company stock worth $388,290,166 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $33,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

