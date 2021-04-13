Evercore ISI Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $60.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,833,117. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,256 shares of company stock worth $3,891,966 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,277 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

