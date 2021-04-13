Everex (EVX) Price Up 14.4% This Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Everex has a total market cap of $28.99 million and $2.81 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everex has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00055650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00084135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.88 or 0.00622639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00032532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00037766 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

EVX is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

