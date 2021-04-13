Everipedia Reaches Market Capitalization of $238.78 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $238.78 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00066553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00261553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.50 or 0.00666192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,007.37 or 0.99349368 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.68 or 0.00912454 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00019970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,280,803 coins and its circulating supply is 9,996,896,619 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

