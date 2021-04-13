EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 3,045.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,585,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EVIO opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. EVIO has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
EVIO Company Profile
Further Reading: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for EVIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.