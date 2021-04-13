EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 3,045.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,585,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EVIO opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. EVIO has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

EVIO Company Profile

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's consulting services include advisory, product formulation, and licensing and compliance services. It also offers various testing services comprise cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, pesticide testing, residual solvent screening, visual inspections, biological contaminant testing, and other services.

