EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of EVO Payments worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $31.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.89 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,903 in the last ninety days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVOP shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.