Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 282,943 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63.

In other news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 38,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $40,505.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,261,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 136,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $148,248.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,261,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,467.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

