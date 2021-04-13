EXMR FDN (EXMR) Reaches One Day Volume of $72,041.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $108,655.98 and $72,041.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00055598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019754 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00043513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.35 or 0.00625788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032203 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

