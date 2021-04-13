Exosis (EXO) Trading 18.6% Higher This Week

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $36,982.58 and $99.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,152.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,287.50 or 0.03622166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.86 or 0.00417819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $735.69 or 0.01164943 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.81 or 0.00519070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.00450719 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.57 or 0.00352433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00033330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003378 BTC.

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

