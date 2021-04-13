Expanse Reaches Market Cap of $3.30 Million (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $3.30 million and $80,160.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,769.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,274.92 or 0.03624256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.78 or 0.00423420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $734.79 or 0.01170626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.83 or 0.00515912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.00456824 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.24 or 0.00360434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00033857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

