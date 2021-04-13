Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,142 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 47,081 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Expedia Group worth $37,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Expedia Group stock opened at $171.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

