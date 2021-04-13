Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.71. 29,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.38. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $67.56 and a one year high of $110.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.2% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 33,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

