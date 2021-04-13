F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 428.4% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,794,000. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. F-star Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

