Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $11,264,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,414,381 shares of company stock worth $388,290,166. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $312.11. 198,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,613,586. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.83. The company has a market capitalization of $888.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.