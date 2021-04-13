Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,414,381 shares of company stock valued at $388,290,166. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.68. The company had a trading volume of 273,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,613,586. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

