Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Cut by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.0% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,414,381 shares of company stock worth $388,290,166 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

Facebook stock opened at $311.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.