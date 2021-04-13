Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $531.22

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $531.22 and last traded at $524.78, with a volume of 107987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $525.11.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $475.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,305,800,000 after buying an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after buying an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

