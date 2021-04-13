Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $585.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRFHF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $455.01. 8,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of $223.52 and a twelve month high of $461.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.87.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

