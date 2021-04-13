Falcon Project Trading Down 21.5% Over Last Week (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a market cap of $8.07 million and $115,285.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00066961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00261025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.92 or 0.00681110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,988.44 or 0.99558757 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $548.15 or 0.00866392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

