FansTime Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. FansTime has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $1.31 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00053564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00084169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.01 or 0.00622779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00033217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00039417 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.