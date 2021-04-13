FantasyGold Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $177,243.06 and $6.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00067737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.00258749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.83 or 0.00667681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,163.09 or 0.99505042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $578.20 or 0.00910874 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00019988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

